Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 463,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $45,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $6,025,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.