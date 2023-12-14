Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.9% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.60.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $635.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $635.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.