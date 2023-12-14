Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Down 6.4%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 1,338,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,826,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

