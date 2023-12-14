CSP Inc. (CSPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
CSP has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CSP Trading Up 8.6 %
NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $19.44 on Thursday. CSP has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.09.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
