CSP Inc. (CSPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

CSP has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $19.44 on Thursday. CSP has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP by 112.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSPI

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.