D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.28

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.28 and last traded at $140.13, with a volume of 1546717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.90.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.16.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $247,001,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

