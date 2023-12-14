DAO Maker Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $261.19 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,538,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,858,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

