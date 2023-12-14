Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $162.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

