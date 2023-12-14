DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Update

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

DATA Communications Management Trading Up 0.5 %

DATA Communications Management stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

About DATA Communications Management

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.