DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.