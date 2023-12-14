DecisionPoint Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.1% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 166,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

