DecisionPoint Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after buying an additional 1,566,729 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,637,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,877,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 187,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,050,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $47.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

