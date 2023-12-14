DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $18.04 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 9.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,646,000 after acquiring an additional 531,528 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 177,862 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

DFAI opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

