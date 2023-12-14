DecisionPoint Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $610.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $610.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

