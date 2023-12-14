DecisionPoint Financial LLC Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

