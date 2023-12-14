Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $15.13 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. Decred has a total market cap of $237.59 million and $1.62 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $15.13 or 0.00035560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00118502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00027091 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002309 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000158 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,345.98 or 1.30122150 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,708,116 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.