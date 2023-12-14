Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,285.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $105,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.