DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Steven R. Altman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in DexCom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

