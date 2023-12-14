Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Down 4.3 %

Digital Ally stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 102.78% and a negative net margin of 89.51%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY ) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

