Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1,780.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

