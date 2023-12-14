Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 16.2% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

