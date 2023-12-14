Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

DFAS opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

