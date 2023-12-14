Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Reduced by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,981 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 11.6% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $59,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,639,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

