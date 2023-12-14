Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,616 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 0.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000.

DFUV opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

