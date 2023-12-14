Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.99

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 3048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

