Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $400.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $401.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $409.93.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $402.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.96 and a 200-day moving average of $365.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

