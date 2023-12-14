DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.82

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.82 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 91.82 ($1.15), with a volume of 10714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.10).

DP Eurasia Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,825.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aslan Saranga bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($502.13). 82.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

