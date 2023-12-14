DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Matthew Kalish Sells 241,682 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $8,821,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,107,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,412,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, November 3rd, Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40.

On Monday, November 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after buying an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

