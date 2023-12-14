Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Up 313.5% in November

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 313.5% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dragonfly Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 261,826 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

DFLIW stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

