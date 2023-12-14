Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 111,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Price Performance

Driven Brands stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 219,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,842. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Driven Brands

About Driven Brands

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.