Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Cut by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up approximately 3.1% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock valued at $992,245 over the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

