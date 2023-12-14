DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

