DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 155,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 36,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,284,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 78,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

