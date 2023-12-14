e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.38

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.38 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.62 ($0.11), with a volume of 401642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.94 ($0.11).

e-therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 22.20. The company has a market capitalization of £50.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.90.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

