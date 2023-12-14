E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

E2open Parent stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.93. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $158.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $53,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

