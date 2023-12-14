Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $18.37.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

