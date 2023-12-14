Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $92.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.19.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,724,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.