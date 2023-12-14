Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $18.62.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.