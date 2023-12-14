Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the second quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 46.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 65,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

