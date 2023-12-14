Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,370 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Edison International worth $52,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

