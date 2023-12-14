Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Insider Sells $622,163.88 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $622,163.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,236.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

