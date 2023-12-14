Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

