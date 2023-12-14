Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Shah Capital Management Purchases 252,205 Shares

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 252,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $605,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,908,751.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Shah Capital Management purchased 147,121 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $360,446.45.
- On Friday, December 1st, Shah Capital Management purchased 7,949 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $18,839.13.
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Shah Capital Management purchased 33,665 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $77,429.50.
- On Friday, November 24th, Shah Capital Management purchased 99,219 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $232,172.46.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Shah Capital Management purchased 168,795 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $384,852.60.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Shah Capital Management acquired 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $113,264.32.
- On Monday, September 18th, Shah Capital Management acquired 74,260 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60.
- On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management acquired 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $214,041.52.
Emeren Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Emeren Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $151.75 million, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Emeren Group Company Profile
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
