Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.11 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and $128,778.51 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00090260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,821,120 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars.

