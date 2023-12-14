Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.04. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

