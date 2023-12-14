Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, December 15th.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance
Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.23. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
