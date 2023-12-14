Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, December 15th.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.23. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enlivex Therapeutics

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.