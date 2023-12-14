Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Up 293.8% in November

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GMVHY opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

