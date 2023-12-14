Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,060 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Entegris worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Entegris stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.78. The stock had a trading volume of 203,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

