Entera Bio’s (ENTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.
Entera Bio stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.48.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
