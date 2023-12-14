Entera Bio’s (ENTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Entera Bio stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter worth $29,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Further Reading

