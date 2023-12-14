Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Envista has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

