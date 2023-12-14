Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.60 on Monday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Natixis acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Equitable by 333.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equitable by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

