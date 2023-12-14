Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.